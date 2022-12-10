Won't give up till old age pension is hiked: Dushyant

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 9

Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala has said that he would strive to get his poll promise of Rs 5,100 old-age pension fulfilled in the remaining period of the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state.

Two MLAs absent The JJP has 10 MLAs in the Haryana Assembly, including Deputy CM Dushyant and his mother Naina. Eight MLAs were present at the meeting. MLAs Ramkumar Gautam from Narnaund in Hisar and Ramniwas Surjakhera from Narwana in Jind were absent.

Addressing a rally organised to mark the foundation day of the party at the HUDA ground in Bhiwani town, the Deputy CM urged the party cadre to get in the groove in view of a packed political season in the next two years.

“It is time to get ready as elections to the Lok Sabha are just over one year away followed by the Assembly poll. The previous three years were tough as the Covid pandemic and the farmers’ agitation restricted activities. Now, the scenario is in our favour,” he claimed.

The JJP leader stated that they had fulfilled most poll promises in their three-year tenure. Talking about the much-talked-about promise of increasing old-age pension to Rs 5,100, Dushyant stated, “People ask me when pension will be raised to Rs 5,100. I too feel the pain. I promise that I will pursue it till it is increased.”

Dushyant stated that he had got other poll promises fulfilled including providing 75 per cent reservation to local youth in private sector jobs, 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

“We also fulfilled the promise of doing away with contractual appointments and Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been formed in Haryana with minimum wages of Rs 16,000,” he said.

He also stated that he would strive to ensure 33 per cent quota for women in recruitment through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam in the state.

The Deputy CM said that the country’s largest Maruti plant is being set up at Kharkhoda which will employ thousands of youth. He informed that an electric battery plant is being set up in Mewat due to which development of that area would get new momentum.

Attacking former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he said that during Congress rule, farmers used to sleep on tractor-trolleys in mandis for two to three days to sell their crops and then, they would wait there for the payment. Dushyant claimed that the coalition government has done unprecedented work for farmers.

JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala said that while 60 per cent of the poll promises had been fulfilled, the remaining would also be implemented during this tenure. He lashed out at the INLD stating that they were expelled from the party and house five years ago. “It has been reduced to just one seat despite all the resources at their disposal. The JJP has been growing with the support of the people,” Ajay said.