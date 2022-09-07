Won't let go of right on SYL water: Haryana CM ML Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

After the Central government today informed the Supreme Court that the Punjab Government was not cooperating on the issue of SYL canal, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar reiterated the state's claim on the canal water.

A press note issued here said the Central government informed the court that a letter was also written to Punjab’s new Chief Minister, but he did not give any response. Now, the Supreme Court has directed the Central government to organise a meeting of the chief ministers of both states and try to amicably resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, Khattar again said that the people of the state had the right over the SYL waters and they were going to claim it at any cost.

“The SYL water is very important for Haryana. While on the one hand, we are not getting this water, on the other hand, Delhi is demanding more water from us. Now fixing a deadline to resolve this issue at the earliest has become very essential,” he said.

The Chief Minister said due to the non-completion of the SYL Canal, surplus, unchannelled water of the Ravi, Sutlej and Beas is going to Pakistan.