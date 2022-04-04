Won't let Punjab grab capital: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Karnal, April 3
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday accused the AAP of having double standard and reiterated that Chandigarh was, is and would be the capital of Haryana.
“I have already said the AAP is a party of double standard. Just days after coming to power, it has initiated a controversial issue of Chandigarh, which I think it has initiated at the behest of someone. People will know such party in coming days. Firstly, the people of Punjab will know then this party will not able to face the people of Haryana. Chandigarh was, is and will be the capital of Haryana. People of Haryana are united for it and we will not allow Punjab to grab it,” he said when asked about the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly.
The CM was in the city today to lay the stones of five projects worth Rs 31.5 crore of the Smart City mission.
On the issue of the SYL, Khattar said they would definitely bring the water of the SYL to the state.
On the arrest of a DTP, tehsildar and SE on alleged corruption charges, the CM made it clear that the government had zero tolerance policy on corruption. “We have adopted several online measures to check corruption. In the previous government, nobody was apprehended, but in our government, corrupt officials and employees are arrested due to these online initiatives. Stringent action will be taken if anyone was found involved in corrupt practices,” said Khattar.
On rising fuel prices, he said these are based on the rates of international market.
On the abolition of Section 134-A, which enabled the EWS children to study in private schools, the CM said no needy student would be left behind without education. The limit of education to poor students in private schools had been raised from 10 to 25 per cent and the government had improved the standard of the government schools.
On the issue of no procurement of grains, the CM cited the FCI norms and said the FCI had fixed a limit of moisture in the grains and in the coming days, procurement would be smooth. He said arrangements had been made in all grain markets.
CM reiterates stand on issue
