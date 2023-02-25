Work allotted to implement SCADA project in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 24

The Urban Local Bodies directorate has finalised an agency to start smart water supply based on supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) in the city under the Smart City project. The work order has been issued to the agency.

Sensors will be installed in tubewells and pipelines to measure and control the volume and pressure and check leakages. The authorities claimed that it would also help in ensuring the quality of water and detecting of pipe bursts in the water supply network, making the system less manual.

Earlier, the project was to be completed by the Karnal Smart City Limited, but now it has been handed over to the Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal. “We have sent a proposal of rates, which has been accepted by the directorate of the Urban Local Bodies. The agency has also been finalised, and work order has been issued,” said MC Additional Commissioner Gaurav Kumar.

“Various sensors, including electromagnetic flow meters, pressure meters, level sensors, an automaton for chlorination of water, TDS meter and turbidity sensors will be installed in all 180 tubewells and at identified key points across the city to provide a well-proof water supply system,” the Additional Commissioner added.