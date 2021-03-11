Work for society, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tells 408 cops retiring by Oct '24

Chandigarh, June 1
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the policemen, who are retiring by October 31, 2024, to do selfless social service by registering on the Samarpan Portal.
The CM virtually interacted with 408 policemen across the state from here today. During this, the policemen assured the CM that they would contribute to social service by registering on portal after retirement.
The policemen retiring by 2024 can register on the portal now. They can enter their retirement date in the comment box given on the portal so that the department concerned can contact them after their superannuation.
