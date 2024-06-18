Work hard to ensure full majority in Assembly: Haryana CM to BJP cadre

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 17

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday called upon party workers to take a pledge and work hard for the next 90 days to ensure that the BJP forms the next government with a full majority in the state.

Saini held a meeting with party office-bearers and later, he met workers here.

While addressing the party workers, Saini said, “The double engine government has been working for the welfare of the people in the state and it has taken several decisions in public interest. The people of Haryana have decided to form the BJP government in the state for the third time.”

“During the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress misguided people and told them the Constitution would be amended and reservation ended if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to power for the third time. The Congress reaped votes by spreading rumours. While Prime Minister Modi is taking the country forward in accordance with the Constitution, the Congress never respected the Constitution,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have carried out unprecedented development work in the past 10 years and on the basis of that work, the party workers will reach out to the people to expose the lies of the Congress. We have to go to door-to-door and make people aware of the work done by the Centre and the state government. The party has prepared a roadmap for the next 90 days,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Saini said, “The BJP workers always remain in the election mode. Though the party’s seats have decreased in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it has got more votes than the Congress. The party workers will strongly tackle the rumours being spread by the Congress.”

Taking a dig at the AAP government in Delhi, the Chief Minister said “The AAP is indulged in corruption and instead of focusing on corrupt practices, it should focus on the welfare of the people of Delhi and fulfil its promises. The AAP government should also work on better distribution of water and ensure that the people of Delhi don’t face inconvenience.”

Minister of State Subhash Sudha, district BJP chief Ravi Battan, MLA Sandeep Singh, Dhuman Singh and other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

