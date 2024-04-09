Work hindered at camps for self-certification of properties

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 8

Camps being organised by the Municipal Corporation to facilitate residents for self-certification of their properties have failed to serve their desired purpose due to a snag in the system.

Residents visiting the camps complain that they are being repeatedly told that their data cannot be updated as the system is down, forcing them to return empty-handed.

Officials organising the camps concede that most of the residents whom they call for self-certification of their properties refuse to share the OTPs received on their mobile phones over apprehension of cyberfraud.

“The details of my property in the MC record were accurate till recently. However, my name and the phone number were deleted from my property ID and the area of the property has been increased after a recent survey. I have been making rounds to get it corrected, but to no avail,” said Arun Kumar Goel, a retired chief engineer, residing in Sector 1, Rohtak.

Goel said he could not get the property record corrected at the MC office due to long queues of visitors and “laxity” in functioning.

“Today, I visited the camp, organised by the MC at Jat Bhawan, twice, but on both occasions, I was told that the system was down,” he added.

Another resident Harish Chander Rathi said his two-storey house has been shown as three-storey in the property record and it has not been corrected despite his application and a personal visit to the MC office.

Former councillor Kadam Singh Ahlawat, who was also present at the camp in Jat Bhawan, said, “The survey carried out by Yashi company was full of flaws due to which many residents have been running from pillar to post. It was decided at MC meetings to stop the payment of the company, but it has been released.”

Sandeep Kumar, a data entry operator who was manning the camp, admitted that the online data was not getting processed as the system was down.

“Most of the residents whom we call for self-certification refuse to share the OTPs on the phone and the procedure cannot be completed without these,” he added.

Residents return disappointed

Residents visiting the camps complain that they are being repeatedly told that their data cannot be updated as the system is down, forcing them to return empty-handed

“The details of my property in the MC record were accurate till recently. However, my name and the phone number were deleted from my property ID and the area of the property has been increased after a recent survey. I have been making rounds to get it corrected, but to no avail,” said Arun Kumar Goel, a retired chief engineer, residing in Sector 1, Rohtak.

‘People reluctant to share OTPs’

Officials organising the camps concede that most of the residents whom they call for self-certification of their properties refuse to share the OTPs received on their mobile phones over apprehension of cyberfraud.

Sandeep Kumar, a data entry operator who was manning a camp, said “Most of the residents whom we call for self-certification refuse to share the OTPs on the phone and the procedure cannot be completed without these.” He admitted that the online data was not getting processed as the system was down.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak