Work on 1,627 Amrit Sarovars completed in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh June 28

In a major achievement, the state government has completed 98.60 per cent of the target set under the Amrit Sarovar Mission. Under the scheme, a total of 1,650 ponds are to be built in the state, out of which, construction of 1,627 has been completed.

These include 558 model ponds and 1,069 MNREGA ponds. The target renovation of the remaining Amrit Sarovars will be completed by June 30.

Divulging more details in this regard, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority, Prabhaker Kumar Verma, said, “Under the leadership and guidance of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the Haryana Pond Authority is swiftly working on the renovation of all the ponds across the state.”

He informed that under the Amrit Sarovar Mission, 75 sarovars are to be built in every district of the state.

Verma further stated that the CM had taken a unique decision to divide the work of Amrit Sarovar into three phases, Amrit, Amrit(+) and Amrit(++). Besides this, the Tourism Department has been asked to increase the tourist activities near ponds built on 25 acres or 15 big ponds listed under the AMRIT (+) list.