Karnal: Work on 2 flyovers deferred till construction of eastern bypass

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 18

The proposed construction of two major flyovers on the National Highway-709A, connecting Karnal with Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, has been deferred till the construction of the proposed eastern bypass, a part of the outer ring road of the city, by the national highway wing of the PWD (B&R).

The project of two flyovers aims at easing traffic congestion and facilitating faster movement of vehicles going towards UP.

On the demand of the Ward No. 8 councillor Megha Bhandari, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit last year had announced to construct a flyover on the Meerut road at the Sector 5 and 6 intersection.

The second flyover was proposed after residents of the Nagla area raised the issue that Nagla Chowk was the busiest chowk of the road as there was a market here, which caters to needs of surrounding villages’ residents. Due to high footfall, traffic congestion remained high here, leading to frequent accidents.

“Our headquarters has postponed the project of two flyovers till the construction of the eastern bypass,” said Atul Ailawadhi, JE, Provincial sub division II, PWD (B&R), NH, Karnal.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said the eastern bypass would streamline traffic movement. After its construction, a fresh survey would be conducted to assess the requirement of such flyovers. Councillor of Ward No. 8 Megha Bhandari said, “The Sector 5 and 6 intersection is an accident prone spot. Usually, accidents take place here. I will request the CM again for the construction of this flyover.”

