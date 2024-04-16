Work on 50 black spots to avert mishaps, Mahendragarh officials told

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 15

At a meeting on road safety and Surakshit School Vahan Policy, which was held in Narnaul today after a gap of four months, Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta directed officials concerned to work on 50 black spots identified by the district police so that road mishaps could be averted.

Notably, the road mishap that claimed the lives of six schoolchildren on April 11 in Mahendragarh forced the authorities to conduct the meeting, otherwise it was postponed thrice in the past 20 days citing administrative reasons.

Areas prone to accidents Shahbajpur T point, Kalia Nangal bus stand area, Dholi Pahadi T-point, Nizampur Chowk, Kultazpur Turn, Hassanpur Chowk, Nizampur T-point, Faziabad Chowk are among the black spots where a radium board regarding the maximum speed limit and other sign boards were recommended Notably, the road mishap that claimed the lives of six schoolchildren on April 11 in Mahendragarh forced the authorities to conduct the road safety meeting, which was postponed thrice in the past 20 days, citing administrative reasons DC’s instructions Close all unauthorised openings on highways

Ensure installation of streetlights at black spots

Install signboards at crucial points in district

Make provisions for red lights at main places

Ensure speed breakers, signages near schools

She directed the officials concerned to close all unauthorised cuts on the highways and to ensure street lights at black spots besides installing sign boards at all such crucial points so as to prevent the possibility of road accidents.

Since several private schools are located on the Kultajpur Road and a large number of their buses take the route, the DC directed officials to inspect the area and chalk out a plan for safe crossing of all buses on the bypass.

Notably, the district had witnessed a total of 227 road mishaps in six months (from July to December 2023) in which 113 persons lost their lives and 188 sustained injuries. Thirteen among them were injured grievously.

“Shahbajpur T point, Kalia Nangal bus stand, Dholi Pahadi T-point, Nizampur Chowk, Kultazpur Turn, Hassanpur Chowk, Nizampur T-point, Faziabad Chowk are among the black spot where a radium board regarding the maximum speed limit and other sign boards are needed,” said sources.

They said the road between Narnaul city and NH-11, Narnaul-Rewari road and Khanpur-Dhani Bhatota road were also prone to accidents due to huge traffic. They said officials had been directed to ensure traffic signal, speed breaker, jersey barrier, edge line and central line marking there.

The DC gave instructions to the officials to install streetlights at all intersections on the city bypass and make provisions for red light at main places.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mahendragarh