Work on hockey ground nears completion

Gurugram, March 31

The first AstroTurf hockey ground in the city, constructed by the Sports Department, is almost ready to host international hockey matches.

Gurugram District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav, who recently inspected the ground, said the work of laying AstroTurf was complete. “Only a few finishing touches to the ground are left, which will be completed in a few days,” he said.

He said the AstroTurf ground has been constructed at the Nehru Stadium in the Civil Lines area at a cost of Rs 7.79 crore. The work on the much awaited ground was started on March 14 last year. To protect this new turf from waterlogging, the existing ground has been raised by about two-and-a-half feet, he said.

Giriraj Yadav, Deputy Director of the Sports Department, said, “The ground is 91.40 metres long and 55 meters wide. Six sprinklers have been installed to cover a distance of 45 to 50 metres each. The goalpost has been made 3.66 meters wide and 2.14 meters high.”

“Since, the AstroTurf ground requires continuous water, a water tank has been built near the ground. Besides, these sprinklers are so powerful that the entire ground can be sprinkled within seven to 10 minutes,” the sports official said.

A seating arrangement for about 35 to 40 players has been made. Additionally, an iron mesh of about 15 feet has been installed around the ground, he added.

District Sports Officer Ram Niwas said a few years ago, more than 150 hockey players used to practice on this ground, but over the years the number has decreased to 80 players. He said he hoped that after the introduction of this new turf, the number of players coming to practice here would increase.

