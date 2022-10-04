Work on indoor sports complex project begins in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Under the Karnal Smart City project, work on an indoor sports complex at a cost of Rs 37.44 crore has been started in Sector 32. It will include an Olympics-size all-weather swimming pool, warm-up pool, instructor room and other facilities. As per the authorities, it would be functional by the end of August 2023.

This sports complex will help promote sports culture and healthy lifestyle among citizens by providing them multiple facilities under one roof.

“It is an ambitious project, the work on which started in August. An agency is working on the project under a one-year deadline. The indoor sports facilities would allow the sportspersons to practise and play throughout the year,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, Karnal Smart City Limited.

The project would include Olympics-size swimming pool measuring 50m x 25m and warm-up pool of 25m x 21m dimensions. After the construction of these pools, state and national level games would be organised at the complex. On the first floor, squash hall, yoga hall, café, gym, spectator gallery, four badminton courts, separate changing and shower rooms for kids, men and women would be constructed, he added.

The entire sports complex will be under the CCTV surveillance for the safety and security of the players and the citizens, maintained Yadav.

As per the officials, presently, the city has only outdoor swimming pool facilities, which are used only during summers. Besides, an indoor swimming pool is also being constructed in Indri, but not an all-weather pool.

Kanwaljeet Sandhu, swimming coach at Karna Stadium, said an all-weather indoor stadium would help nurture the talent of young swimmers. They would get an opportunity to practise throughout the year and help them achieve new goals at the state and national levels.

