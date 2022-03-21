Work on Kaithal road gains pace

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, March 20

The work on 34.96 km-long stretch in Kaithal district, a part of the 227-km long Trans Haryana Greenfield project of national highway (NH)-152D has gained pace. It is claimed that the stretch in Kaithal district is likely to complete by April 15.

The six-laning of NH-152D is being consrtructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode between Gangheri in Ismailabad and Narnaul passing through eight districts — Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh. It is further connected with Narnaul Bypass and then to NH-148 B and meeting Delhi-Jaipur Expessway at Paniala mode near Kotputli, said an official.

In Kaithal district, it is being constructed in two packages. One package is of 6.8km from Salimpur Mehdood to Kaul village which has been constructed, while the work on the second package of the length 28.16km between Kaul and Mandwal is going on in full swing, said Pradeep Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal.

Earlier, the project had witnessed hurdles as residents of Pabnawa and Karoda villages demanded underpass and later they were pacified by the district administration. “An underpass has been approved near Pabnawa and residents of Karoda village have already been given access to the national highway,” said the DC.

“The structure across canal crossings are being constructed with more heights so that the embankment of the canal is motorable and it will serve the purpose of crossing the highway,” said Dahiya.

Recently, NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhyaya visited the stretch near Kaul village, where the NHAI has constructed Trauma Centre, restaurant, dhaba and petrol pump to facilitate the commuters. “We will take up the issue of providing doctors and paramedical staff at this trauma centre with the state government as the NHAI is willing to handover the fully equipped trauma centre to the state government,” said the DC.

In Kaithal district, the NHAI had acquired 306.56 hectares for which Rs 517.9 crores had to be disbursed to the people. So far, the NHAI has disbursed Rs 493 crores. The disbursement was speedy and timely, said Dahiya.

KM Sharma, project director, NHAI, Bhiwani, said in Kaithal, the work on the first package was started on January 28, 2020, and on the second on February 4, 2020.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had decided to develop the six-lane access control Greenfield Highway of NH-152D between Gangheri (Ismailabad) and Narnaul which is part of the Ambala-Kotputli Economic Corridor under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The corridor will reduce existing distance between Ambala and Kotputli by about 50 km,” he said, adding that the entire Greenfield project has been divided into eight packages for accomplishing the construction activities in targeted time frame. It will also help in decongesting traffic on the national highways.