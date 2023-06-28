Work on Metro link between Ballabhgarh, Palwal starts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Two days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced Ballabhgarh-Palwal Metro connectivity, the work on it started today.

corridor length: 24 km proposed stations: 10 project cost: Rs 4,320 crore

After the approval of the Chief Minister, directions were issued on June 26 to undertake the Metro project’s techno-feasibility study that began today.

This corridor is around 24 km long. The proposed number of stations on this corridor is 10 and will provide connectivity to the industrial areas of Sector 58-59, Sikri, Softa, Prithla, Baghola, Alhapur and Palwal.

Alternatives to the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system will be studied for the proposed corridor. The alignment will be decided after discussions with NHAI and other stakeholders. The integration will be planned with Ballabhgarh railway station, Ballabhgarh bus stand, Raja Nahar Singh Metro station and Palwal bus stand. The techno-feasibility study of this route will be completed in the next few days by RITES Limited. Besides this, a comprehensive mobility plan is also being prepared for Palwal.

This will be an elevated Metro route and will cost an estimated Rs 180 crore per km. The entire project’s cost is about Rs 4,320 crore. After the completion of the technical feasibility study, the project will be sent to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) for approval. In this regard, the Chief Minister has given directions to call a meeting of the board soon.