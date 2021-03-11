Faridabad: Work on new campus of JC Bose University yet to begin

JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad. file photo

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, August 16

The JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, the only university run by the state government in the district, is yet to start construction of its new campus located near Bhakri village on Faridabad-Gurugram road here, even after four years of the project launch.

It was reported that it was awaiting the final permission of the government authorities. However, according to some sources in the district administration, the campus expansion project taken up in July 2018 had been accorded transfer approval from the Finance Department of the state government for 18 acres of land in January 2020. The university officials said that the project was also approved by the Technical Education Department but approval from the Forest Department was yet to come.

Sources have told The Tribune that delay in nod has led to holding up of the construction project. The cost of the land, which is around Rs 55 crore, will be borne by the state government. He added that although 62 acres of land had been demanded originally, the varsity could get only 18 acres of land in wake of the restrictions connected with the forest land.

A university spokesperson said that the institution had already taken possession of the land in December 2020 and the tentative plan stands revived by CM on October 23, 2021 but the matter is on hold due to forest clearance and other technical issues. ‘’Expansion is a need of the hour as the new campus will help in starting and running several new courses and facilitate the provision of research facilities,’’ added the official.

The search for additional land for the new campus which started way back in 2014, culminated near Bhakri village here in December 2017 as it was found to be more favourable in matters of students’ access due to its proximity to the national captial. He added that 20 acres of the present campus located in Sector-6 here has been cramped up and the university had been finding it difficult to start new courses due to the space shortage.

Approval from Forest Dept yet to come

#faridabad #gurugram

