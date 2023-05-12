Work on three STPs in Karnal on war footing

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 11

With an aim of boosting sewage treatment to improve water quality and restore ecology by ensuring that untreated sewage is not released into drains or Yamuna Canal, work on three sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the district is underway on a war footing.

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, has fixed May 18 as deadline for the completion of an 8 million litres per day (MLD) STP at Kambopura village and an 8 MLD intermediate pumping station (IPS) at Daha village under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, said Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner.

About 96 per cent work on the STP at Kambopura and 90 per cent work on the IPS has been completed. The final work to connect manholes with the treatment plant is underway, he added.

The project started on October 25, 2020, and was to be completed by September 30, 2022. The deadline was then extended to May 18, 2023.

A new agency was assigned the construction work of a 20 MLD STP at Phoosgarh, an 8 MLD STP at Shiv Colony, a 12 MLD IPS at Saidpura, and a 3.81 MLD IPS at Sugar Mill on risk and cost basis. The agency hired for the project has initiated work and the deadline has been fixed as June 6, 2024, the Commissioner added.

“We are hopeful the three STPs would be completed before the deadline and the sewage treatment system would be strengthened after they start functioning,” said the Commissioner.

SK Arora, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said at present nine STPs are functional in the district. Work on an STP in Kachwa village is underway, while another would be constructed in Barsat village.

The previous agencies had missed several deadlines for the project, which started on November 15, 2017. The first deadline was October 2019, which was extended to March 31, 2020, and further to December 31, 2020, and then to June 30, 2021. It was then extended to February 28, 2022.