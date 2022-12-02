Work on Western Bypass Phase-II on at snail's pace

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, december 1

The work on the second phase of the Western Bypass project is going on at a slow pace, and it might miss the deadline. As per the PWD officials, about 50 per cent of the work has been completed on this ambitious project, covering a stretch of 4.9 km, which is a part of the outer ring road, connecting the Kaithal road with the Hansi road near Ghoghripur village, to reduce traffic congestion on city roads.

The third phase would include the construction of road from Ghoghripur village to Bastara toll plaza, and connect it with Eastern Bypass. The first phase of this project, a stretch from Uchana village on the NH-44 to Kaithal Canal Bridge along Western Yamuna Canal, is already operational, said an official.

The second phase of the project would cost about Rs 31 crore, the work on which started on March 1, and the deadline for the project completion is February 28, 2023.

The work of levelling the road is in process while that of erecting retaining walls is still incomplete. After the completion of the road-levelling work, bitumen would be laid, which might take more time than usual as foggy days are at the doorstep. One of the PWD officials said foggy days might lead to a delay in the project work.

Amit Ahuja, a resident, said the second phase of the bypass project was proposed to decongest the traffic-ridden roads in the city. “We were hopeful that the work would be completed before the deadline. After the construction of this stretch, heavy traffic on the road headed towards Delhi will be shifted here and would prove to be a big relief for the people,” added Ahuja.

Sandeep Singh, XEN, PWD (B&R), Division-I, said, “The work is progressing at an ideal speed. The final works on the project are underway, and laying of bitumen will soon start. Foggy days might delay the work. We are hopeful that the deadline would not be missed. If suitable conditions prevail, the project would not take more than a month to be completed.”