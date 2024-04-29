Work starts on 2 bridges on NH-44 in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 28

In a bid to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the construction of two additional bridges along the existing bridge on Western Yamuna Canal (WYC) near Karna Lake on the NH-44.

The main carriageway of the highway becomes narrow on the WYC bridge where vehicles from the main lanes, service lanes and the western bypass merge, slowing down traffic and often leading to jams.

Besides, two additional bridges on the augmentation canal have been constructed near Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, to remove bottleneck, while the work on the main carriageway is underway.

The NHAI authorities said the construction of two additional bridges near Karna Lake, which will be connected with service lanes of the highway, will provide much-needed relief to commuters and enhance the overall accessibility of the area. They are hopeful of meeting the deadline.

“The work to ease traffic congestion near Karna Lake on the NH-44 has begun. The length and width of each bridge will be 176 metre and 12 metre, respectively. The foundation work has started and it will be completed by the end of September 2025. Besides, the existing bridge will also be modified,” said a senior official of the NHAI.

The work is being carried out under the project to rectify geometric flaws in the structure of the Panipat-Jalandhar highway. Over Rs 500 crore is being spent on the whole project, he added.

The official said it will reduce the number of accidents as residents of nearby areas drive vehicles on the wrong side.

Anubhav Mehta, SDM, Karnal, said it was a long-pending demand of residents and it will ease the traffic congestion.

Residents have welcomed the step. “It is a welcome step by the NHAI as we have raised this issue on several platforms. We have also apprised the NHAI authorities and the Deputy Commissioner of the problem. It will not only smooth the traffic but will also reduce accidents,” said Sandeep Lather, a local resident.

