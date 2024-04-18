Work to lay CC road on Karna Canal initiated

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 17

Almost two months after the official commencement of the project to convert the bitumen stretch of Karna Canal Market, previously known as Mughal Canal Market, into a cement concrete (CC) road, work has finally begun on the ground. Sources said the absence of a site for preparing road construction material was the reason behind the delay. Now, the agency has finalised the site.

“The work has now begun and is expected to be completed within six months. An amount of Rs 2.43 crore will be spent on both lanes, totalling around 2.5 km,” said Priyanka Saini, Executive Engineer, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC).

She further said the agency has initiated the process of removing the upper layer of one lane. This will ensure minimum disruption of operations for shopkeepers.

Both lanes in the market are in deplorable condition, riddled with potholes, posing a threat of accidents.

The XEN maintained that they would ensure quality work, for which proper monitoring will be done.

The residents are also excited about the move and said that the KMC should ensure speedy progress. “The authorities must ensure that the work is done at the earliest so that our businesses are not affected,” said Puneet Kumar, a local resident.

