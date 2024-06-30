Work to upgrade Kurukshetra Civil Hospital set to begin next week

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 29

The tender for the construction of a new building under the second phase of the upgrade of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra has been allotted and the work is expected to commence next week.

The first phase of the project, under which a new block was constructed at a cost of Rs 39 crore, was completed in 2020. Under the second phase, a seven-storey building and a basement will come up at a cost of Rs 88.52 crore. Under this, the tender of civil works worth Rs 36 crore has been allotted now. For the construction of the new building, an existing building will be demolished and the new block will be connected with the block inaugurated in 2020. The agency will get 18 months to complete the work.

The hospital has a footfall of 1,500-2,000 patients in the OPD (outpatient department) and over 200 patients remain admitted in the in-patient department (IPD) of the hospital. The hospital has been facing an acute shortage of space.

Deputy Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer for Health and Building Dr Sandeep Aggarwal said, “The upgrade of the civil hospital is an ambitious project and the work is to be get done by the PWD (B&R). We are expecting the work to begin soon. The new block will help in decongesting the hospital. The lab services will improve and more healthcare facilities will be available.”

As per the project, in the basement, there will a parking facility for 25 to 30 vehicles, a CCTV control room, two stores, heating ventilation and an AC plant. On the first floor, there will be OPDs, dressing room, dental OPD, MLR room, immunisation room, sample collection room and waiting area. The gynaecology ward will be on the second floor, the ICU, blood bank and dialysis ward on the third floor and three operation theatres will be facilitated on the fourth floor. The new building will also have private rooms, wards, store, offices and doctors’ lounges.

Executive Engineer, PWD (B&R), Raj Kumar, said, “The agency has been finalised and negotiations have been done at the higher level. The allotment will be done soon and the work will begin in the first week of the next month. The existing building of the hospital will be demolished and the new building will be constructed for which the agency will get a period of 18 months to complete the project. The tenders for the remaining work will be floated soon.”

