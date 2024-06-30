 Work to upgrade Kurukshetra Civil Hospital set to begin next week : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Work to upgrade Kurukshetra Civil Hospital set to begin next week

Work to upgrade Kurukshetra Civil Hospital set to begin next week

Work to upgrade Kurukshetra Civil Hospital set to begin next week

The LNJP Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 29

The tender for the construction of a new building under the second phase of the upgrade of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra has been allotted and the work is expected to commence next week.

The first phase of the project, under which a new block was constructed at a cost of Rs 39 crore, was completed in 2020. Under the second phase, a seven-storey building and a basement will come up at a cost of Rs 88.52 crore. Under this, the tender of civil works worth Rs 36 crore has been allotted now. For the construction of the new building, an existing building will be demolished and the new block will be connected with the block inaugurated in 2020. The agency will get 18 months to complete the work.

The hospital has a footfall of 1,500-2,000 patients in the OPD (outpatient department) and over 200 patients remain admitted in the in-patient department (IPD) of the hospital. The hospital has been facing an acute shortage of space.

Deputy Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer for Health and Building Dr Sandeep Aggarwal said, “The upgrade of the civil hospital is an ambitious project and the work is to be get done by the PWD (B&R). We are expecting the work to begin soon. The new block will help in decongesting the hospital. The lab services will improve and more healthcare facilities will be available.”

As per the project, in the basement, there will a parking facility for 25 to 30 vehicles, a CCTV control room, two stores, heating ventilation and an AC plant. On the first floor, there will be OPDs, dressing room, dental OPD, MLR room, immunisation room, sample collection room and waiting area. The gynaecology ward will be on the second floor, the ICU, blood bank and dialysis ward on the third floor and three operation theatres will be facilitated on the fourth floor. The new building will also have private rooms, wards, store, offices and doctors’ lounges.

Executive Engineer, PWD (B&R), Raj Kumar, said, “The agency has been finalised and negotiations have been done at the higher level. The allotment will be done soon and the work will begin in the first week of the next month. The existing building of the hospital will be demolished and the new building will be constructed for which the agency will get a period of 18 months to complete the project. The tenders for the remaining work will be floated soon.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

5 soldiers killed after T-72 tank swept away in Shyok river in eastern Ladakh

2
Punjab

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Punjab

4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

5
Trending

T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash

6
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

7
Amritsar

Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

8
Haryana

Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram by 2 bike-borne assailants dressed as delivery agents

9
Patiala

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

10
World

Iran goes to runoff election between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili as no candidate secures majority

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title

Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title

Kohli announces T20I retirement | Bumrah player of the tourn...

Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river

Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river

Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok

Delhi court sends Kejri to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

Very heavy rain forecast for next 3 days, IMD issues orange alert

Very heavy rain forecast for next 3 days, IMD issues orange alert

Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells

Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells

Free power, cess waiver prompt farmers to draw underground w...


Cities

View All

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

PRTC bus conductor injured in brawl with toll plaza officials

MC asks hotels, restaurants to install machines to convert waste into manure

Passengers complain of overcharging for bottled water by vendors in trains, on railway stations

Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions