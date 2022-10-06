 Karnal: Work to widen canal bridge on NH-44 likely to start by month-end : The Tribune India

Karnal: Work to widen canal bridge on NH-44 likely to start by month-end

Stretch near Madhuban identified as one of accident-prone areas by iRAD

Karnal: Work to widen canal bridge on NH-44 likely to start by month-end

The bridge on the augmentation canal near Madhuban on the NH-44. Tribune photo: Sayeed Ahmed

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 5

Work on the widening of the bridge on the augmentation canal near Madhuban on the NH-44 has been awarded and it is likely to start by the end of this month.

As per the authorities of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the widening work will be completed at a cost of around Rs 18 crore, for which an 18-month deadline has been set.

“After the widening of the main carriage lane on the bridge gets completed, a major bottleneck of the NH-44 will be removed,” the NHAI said.

Work allotted

The NHAI has floated a tender to widen the main carriage lane and the service lane. Work has also been allotted to an agency, which will start the project by the end of October. —Bhanu Pratap, Site engineer, NHAI

Relief for commuters

The issue was raised at the road safety committee meeting. The work will start soon and will bring a major relief to commuters. —Anish Yadav, DC

This stretch near Madhuban on the NH-44 was identified as one of the accident-prone areas by the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD). Eight accidents have taken place on that stretch, resulting in the death of five persons this year.

“The NHAI has floated a tender to widen the main carriage lane and the service lane on the canal. Work has also been assigned to an agency, which will start the project by the end of October,” said Bhanu Pratap, site engineer, NHAI.

Residents said the project would provide a major relief to the public.

“It was a long-pending demand of the residents as this stretch is a bottleneck that leads to traffic jams and mishaps. Now, the NHAI has floated a tender and work has been allotted for the project,” Harvinder Kalyan, Gharaunda MLA, said.

Under this bridge, there would be a provision of an underpass for light vehicles to reach Pakka Pul, a religious place where a large number of people went to pay obeisance, the MLA said, adding: “I will visit the site soon with the authorities to go through the design of the bridge.”

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anish Yadav said the issue was also raised at the road safety committee meeting, which was highlighted with the NHAI higher authorities. “A survey was conducted to check the feasibility of the project and now, the work will start soon and will be a major relief for commuters,” the DC added.

Due to a bottleneck point here, the police had to face a lot of problems to manage the traffic. “Since the main carriage lane gets congested at the canal bridge on the NH-44, commuters face traffic snarls frequently. We have to make extra efforts to control the traffic,” said a police official.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

2
Business

'Contaminated' Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO

3
Nation

Alt News co-founders Pratik Sinha, Mohammed Zubair among Nobel Prize nominees: Survey

4
Diaspora

Indian-American student killed in US; roommate who 'murdered' him called 911, arrested

5
Nation

Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April

6
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

7
Haryana

Operations shut, Panipat units suffer Rs 100 crore daily losses

8
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

9
Nation

US envoy visits PoK, calls it 'Azad J&K'

10
Diaspora

US cops nab 1 in Punjab family kidnapping case

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested
Sports

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad
Trending

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Top News

At least 20 killed in mass shooting in Thailand: Police

34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand

Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...

Punjab DIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in forest scam

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...


Cities

View All

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

NGT penalty: Amritsar yet to get details of fine imposed

Green crackers cause less noise pollution, say experts

Don’t harvest paddy at night, administration tells farmers

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

AIR SHOW: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Air show: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Terror threat, Chandigarh ‘no-fly zone’ for drones, UAVs

Chandigarh celebrates Dasehra with a bang, light & sound shows add to fervour

Miscreants strike at midnight, torch Meghnad effigy in Chandigarh's Sector 46; FIR lodged

Prisoners to get AIDS medicines in Burail Jail

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’, CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

Sisodia demands CBI probe into Rs 6000 crore ‘scam’ in MCD; asks LG to stop ‘interference’ in govt works

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

3 inter-state peddlers arrested

Jalandhar residents celebrate Dasehra with religious fervour

Vigilance arrests retired Nakodar FCI staffer on charge of bribe

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrates Dasehra with Doraha residents

Daresi road stalls: Notice issued to contractor, committee chief

Constructed before Assembly elections, Ludhiana's Tibba Road breaks up at many points

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Fervour marks Dasehra celebrations in royal city Patiala

326 Ayushman cards found fake in Patiala

Owner booked as pitbull attacks, injures woman in Patiala

No let-up in dengue infection in Patiala district