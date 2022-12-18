Worker dies at Hisar’s Rajiv Gandhi thermal power plant; other employees hold protest

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 18

An employee of the Rajiv Gandhi thermal power plant died in an accident while working in the plant at Khedar village of Hisar district on Sunday afternoon.

The victim identified as Kuldeep resident of Rakhi village was working when an iron rod broke and fell on him.

He was taken to a private hospital where he died during treatment.

Upset over the incident, the employees who are working under outsourcing policy in the thermal power plant started dharna outside the thermal plant and demanded compensation to the family of the victim besides action against those responsible for the incident.