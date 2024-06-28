Gurugram: Worker dies while cleaning sewage tank

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 27

A sanitation worker died, while his two colleagues fell unconscious after being suffocated while cleaning a sewage tank in Sector 47. The two others are still receiving treatment in a hospital. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when all three workers were cleaning a sewage tank near the traffic signal in Sector 47. The deceased was identified as Noor Islam, originally from West Bengal and residing in a slum in Bengali Market, Sector 49. The other two undergoing treatment have been identified as Anrul and Chandan Das, also from West Bengal.

According to Mausomi, the wife of the deceased, the incident took place near the traffic signal in Sector 47 around 7 am on Tuesday. The wife of the deceased alleged that the workers were not provided with any safety equipment by the contractor.

“My husband used to clean gutters. On Tuesday, contractor Mukeem Ali took my husband and two others to clean the sewer. While cleaning it, my husband fell into the sewer. His co-workers, Anrul and Chandan Das, entered it to save him but also fell unconscious due to the gases in the sewer,” she said.

