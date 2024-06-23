Worker run over by factory bus, cop injured in protest

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 22

A worker at an automobile manufacturing unit was allegedly run over by a factory bus in Sector 35 here on Saturday. Following the incident, violence erupted outside the factory as the workers demanded the arrest of senior management officials. A sub-inspector of the police was injured and several vehicles damaged during the protest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Sidhant Jain told the media that violence erupted at the site after a worker was run over by a factory bus. He was standing behind the bus when the driver, unaware of his presence, reversed the vehicle. After the incident, the bus driver managed to flee.

The deceased has been identified as Manu Kumar (24), who hailed from Agra. The police took his body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination at the government hospital here.

During the protest, the factory workers demanded the arrest of the senior management officials of the factory, but the police intervened to pacify them. The agitated workers pelted stones at the police, causing injuries to a sub-inspector. The injured cop was rushed to hospital for treatment and was said to be out of danger.

At least eight buses belonging to the factory, a police emergency response vehicle and a few other vehicles were damaged during the protest.

A Gurugram police spokesperson said a criminal case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the driver. He was yet to be arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

