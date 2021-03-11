Workers give rousing welcome along the way

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 4

Former Chief Minister and CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday showed his strength on the GT Road belt while accompanying newly appointed Congress state president Udai Bhan from Delhi to Chandigarh. The majority of Assembly seats on the GT Road belt are presently in the kitty of the BJP.

To strengthen party The party will soon form its organisation in Haryana. We will strengthen the party. Meetings regarding appointments will be held soon. Udai Bhan, State Congress Chief

Riding together on a same SUV, the new president Bhan, former CM Hooda and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda were given a rousing welcome by party workers and leaders at various points on NH-44 in Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts amid scorching heat, gusty wind and thunderstorm.

Bhan was on his way to the party office in Chandigarh to take charge of the new responsibility. During this road show, other senior party leaders including former state president Kumari Selja, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Kiran Choudhary and others were missing.

Panipat/Sonepat: The NH-44 witnessed massive traffic jams and commuters faced problems due to welcome programmes at various places. In a show of strength, hundreds of Congress workers gathered at every welcome point in both the districts with flower petals and garlands. Some party workers even danced at the border. The NH-44 was covered with posters and banners of Congress leaders and workers. Senior party leaders and workers welcomed them in Panipat district also.