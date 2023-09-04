Working to improve farmers’ lot: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 3

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the government has been working to ensure the economic upliftment of farmers and labours by implementing public welfare policies in a transparent manner.

He was addressing villagers of Talu, Rohnat and Rewari Khera villages in Bhiwani district on Sunday.

He claimed that farmers were being given full price for their crop. “City-like facilities are being provided by building parks, gymnasiums and e-libraries in villages. There is no constituency in the state where development work is not taking place,” he added.

The Deputy CM inaugurated a cricket stadium in Rewari Khera village and listened to the grievances of the people.

On the issue of drinking water problems raised by villagers of Talu, Chautala said Rs 1.09 crore have been approved for drinking water supply in the village and claimed that their woes would be soon over. Rewari Khera sarpanch Priya Rani handed over a demand letter to Chautala. The Deputy CM said the government was working for farmers through schemes like Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana and Fasal Bima Yojana. He claimed that services were being provided to people with complete transparency.

Chautala said educated panchayats have been formed in villages and every third ration depot was being given to women. He said women were becoming self-reliant. Similarly, backward classes had been given an 8 per cent share in Panchayati Raj, he said.

