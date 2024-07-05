Works stalled, Rohtak Zila Parishad members lock horns with chief over House meet

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 4

Members of the Rohtak Zila Parishad have locked horns with its chairperson demanding that a House meeting be held soon. Members held a dharna recently and threatened to intensify their stir if a meeting is not convened at the earliest.

Rs 19-crore grant unused The development works in our wards are stalled even as a grant of Rs 19 crore sanctioned by the state government is lying unused as a meeting of the House has not been held for a long time.Rs Jagbir Khatri, ZP member NO HEED TO REMINDERS Members were asked to submit lists of the works to be carried out in their wards as per norms, so that agenda for the next meeting could be prepared. They failed to do so, despite reminders. Hence, the meeting is getting delayed.Rs Manju Hooda, ZP chief

"The development works in our wards are stalled whereas a grant of Rs 19 crore sanctioned by the state government is lying unused as a meeting of the House has not been held for a long time. We have conveyed our concern to the district authorities, but to no avail. We have been left with no option but to launch an indefinite protest," said Jagbir Khatri, a member.

The members have also given a joint representation to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zila Parishad, urging him to get a house meeting called.

Khatri claimed that nine of the 14 members had joined the dharna and would launch a joint stir if a meeting is not convened. The disgruntled members stated that the development works have remained stalled due to the model code of conduct imposed during the recent Lok Sabha elections, and the code of conduct will soon be imposed for the state Assembly elections.

"The last meeting of the Zila Parishad was held on February 12. Till when will we wait for a House meeting to present our agendas?" questioned a member.

On the other hand, the Zila Parishad chairperson, Manju Hooda, said the parishad members had been asked to submit the lists of the development works supposed to be carried out in their respective wards as per the government norms so that an agenda for the next meeting could be prepared. "However, we have not received the lists of works from the members despite repeated reminders. Hence, the meeting is getting delayed," said the chairperson.

Zila Parishad CEO Mahesh Kumar said as conveyed by the chairperson, a meeting could be called only after the members send the list of the development works supposed to be carried out in their wards.

"After the lists are received, the feasibility of the works listed by the members will be studied. The works found feasible will be included in the agenda of the meeting," the CEO stated.

Sources said certain members of the Zila Parishad want to topple the chairperson and grab her seat. Hence, they are trying to create hindrances in the functioning of the parishad. However, the members gunning for the chairperson maintain that they just want to carry out progress works in their wards, which they are unable to do due to the lack of support from the parishad head.

