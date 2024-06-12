Workshop at Hisar college

Hisar: A six-day state-level workshop was inaugurated under the joint aegis of English and Commerce departments at Government College for Women, Hisar, on Tuesday on ‘How to crack UGC NET’. The workshop will prove to be especially beneficial for the students of BA, B Com, MA and M Com. It has been organised in view of the upcoming UGC NET exam on June 18. The workshop was jointly chaired by Satish Singla and Priyanka Singla, while Principal Ramesh Arya was the chief guest. Dr Arya said the youth were in a dire need of high quality education which would also help them steer clear of drug addiction and connect them to skill development and good values. The workshop is being held in online and offline modes from June 10 to 15. Around 500 students have registered themselves for the workshop.

Debate competition at CUH

Mahendragarh: A debate competition was organised by 16 Haryana Battalion NCC Unit, Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, on World Ocean Day. The topic was ‘Protect Marine Biodiversity’. NCC officer Ramesh Kumar discussed ocean and marine biodiversity and how they were beneficial for human life. He added that humans should use natural resources based on their needs but they exploited them. He said human beings needed to work together to create a balance with the ocean that no longer depleted its boundaries but restored its vibrancy and brought new life to it. Fifteen NCC cadets participated in the debate competition.

