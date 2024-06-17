Workshop at Hisar college concludes

Hisar, June 16
The six-day state-level workshop, conducted under the joint aegis of the departments of English and Commerce, at the Government College for Women in Hisar concluded on Saturday. Nearly 75 students joined the workshop through the online and offline modes.
The topic of the workshop was ‘How to Crack UGC-NET’, for final year students of BA and BCom, besides the students of MA and MCom.
The main subjects taken up during the course of the workshop, included logical reasoning, mathematical aptitude, research methodology, history of education and the basics of English.
