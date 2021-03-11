Workshop held on life skills

Yamunanagar: As many as 73 teachers from across the state participated in a one-day workshop organised on life skills at Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar. The resource person on the occasion was educationist Dr Suresh Aggarwal. School Director Shashi Bathla said CBSE's trainings had helped them to become more self confident, improve mutual coordination and to establish emotional connection with the students.

Janmashtmi celebrated at DPS

Karnal: The festival of Krishna Janmashtmi was celebrated with great pomp and show at Delhi Public School here on Thursday. The event was coordinated by the Narmada House of the school. The celebrations began by Lord Krishna's worship. The entire school was decorated with flowers, pictures and paintings of Lord Krishna. A small skit was also presented by the students highlighting the life of Lord Krishna and his adventures.

Plantation drive at University

Palwal: In a series of programmes being organised under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a tree plantation drive was organised at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Dudhola, here. The university Vice Chancellor, Raj Nehru, was the chief guest on the occasion. He said it was the moral obligation of the people to maintain the environmental balance. An exhibition related to the freedom struggle was also organised on the occasion in which poignant scenes of the Partition were presented through depiction of various historical events.

Results of entrance exams declared

Hisar: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has declared the results of the entrance examinations that were conducted for admission to the undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD courses, BSc Agriculture (four years) and (six years) courses. Controller of Examinations of the university Dr Pawan Kumar said candidates could see the results on the university's website admissions.hau.ac.in and hau.ac.in.