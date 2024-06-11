Workshop on advance panel data analysis concludes at NIT

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 10

A one-week workshop on Advance Panel Data Analysis organised by the Department of Business Administration at National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, concluded on Sunday. The workshop featured a series of sessions led by eminent experts.

Dr Miklesh Yadav, assistant professor at IIFT, Kakinada campus, shared his expertise on time series analysis and logistic regression, providing practical know-how and hands-on training, which significantly enhanced the participants’ analytical capabilities. Prof CP Gupta provided guidance on Ordinary Least Squares regression, its assumptions, endogeneity and exogeneity, and the entire spectrum of regression analysis.

Tanuj Nandan, head of the School of Management Studies (MNNIT, Allahabad), offered insights into publishing high-quality research papers in esteemed journals, with focus on the finance domain. The workshop concluded with a valedictory session. Certificates were awarded to the participants.

