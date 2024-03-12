Haryana Agricultural University workshop on ashwagandha

Hisar, March 11
Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University organised a workshop on ashwagandha at its agriculture college. V-C Prof BR Kamboj said the university would provide 2 lakh saplings of improved varieties of ashwagandha to farmers for promoting its cultivation.
