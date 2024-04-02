Workshop on cancer diagnosis

Rohtak: In a significant stride towards enhancing cancer diagnosis andtreatment, the Department of Pathology at PGIMS, Rohtak, organised aworkshop on Immunohistochemistry on Sunday. The workshop was conductedunder the auspices of DHR-ICMR Advance Medical Oncology Diagnosticservices (DIAMOnDS). Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor,University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, lauded the initiative taken byDr Sunita Singh, Head, Department of Pathology, in bringing theproject to Rohtak. Immunohistochemistry plays a pivotal role in cancerdiagnosis by identifying specific proteins in tissue samples, aidingin the classification and subtyping of tumors and guiding personalizedtreatment strategies.

Voter awareness camp organised

Sirsa: The NSS wing of JCD Memorial College organised an awareness rally in the college under the sweep campaign initiated by the District Election Commission. During this, Prof. Dr. Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, the Director-General JCD Vidyapeeth, said that conducting voting in India is the biggest challenge in itself, but still it is carried out in a much organised manner.

NSS CAMP held

Kurukshetra: The one-week camp held by NSS Unit of the University Teaching Departments on the theme 'Festival of Democracy and Participation of youth, at Narkatari village concluded on Sunday. Dean Students' Welfare AR Chaudhari said that NSS helps in giving a right direction to the students and becomes a medium in the reconstruction of the nation. Along with personality development, NSS also develops various artistic skills among the volunteers and directly connects them with the concerns of the society. Various topics including the self-reliant India campaign, financial literacy, environmental protection, women safety, legal literacy, and drug addiction were covered in this camp.

