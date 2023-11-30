Workshop on data analysis starts at NIT-Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 29

A week-long workshop on Qualitative Data Analysis using R-Studio and NVIVO Software began at the Department of Business Administration at the National Institute of Technology here.

Professor Tejinder Pal Singh from USB (Panjab University, Chandigarh) urged the participants to concentrate on their strengths and emphasised on the significance of sharing knowledge. He explained the concepts of qualitative research and the differences between inductive and deductive approaches. The workshop has participants from 13 states of the country.

