Workshop on governance at MDU, Rohtak

Rohtak: A workshop on “Surveillance state and governance” was organised at the department of journalism and mass communication of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, with the support of the Centre for Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi. Jyoti Misra, a senior researcher from Lokniti, CSDS, explained various perspectives of survey research and gave a brief introduction of Lokniti. The head of the department, Prof Harish Kumar, underlined the importance of the workshop. More than 30 students, including research scholars of various departments, participated in the workshop and enrolled themselves as field investigators.

Faridabad: Giving a major relief to students, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, has decided to further extend the last date of online application for various UG and PG courses at the university level. However, there will be no change in the schedule of the entrance examination issued by the university for PG courses. This decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof SK Tomar. While reviewing the ongoing admission process, the Vice Chancellor stressed on making the admission process easy for the students. Considering the response of the students regarding admission, it was also agreed upon to extend the date of admission. The university has decided to extend the last date to apply online for UG courses (except BTech courses) from August 22 to August 25 and for PG courses from August 25 to August 28.

Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) will organise an entrance test for admission to various postgraduate (PG) programmes as well as LLB three year programme August 27 MDU Controller of Examinations (CoE) Dr BS Sindhu informed that the schedule of entrance tests was available on the MDU website. Meanwhile, MDU has extended the last date for online submission of admission forms for MTech and M pharmacy programme upto August 27.