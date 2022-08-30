Workshop on nutrition research

Hisar: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, organised a workshop on capacity building of young researchers for carrying out nutrition research. Around 50 postgraduate students of HAU, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology and Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences participated in this two-day workshop. Prof BR Kamboj, Vice Chancellor, HAU, was addressed as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the workshop.

NDRI director appointed VC

Karnal: After serving for two-and-a-half years as director of the ICAR-NDRI, Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan got a superannuation benefit. He will now be serving as the Vice Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. Dr Chauhan is among the scientists who successfully conducted IVF in goats and buffaloes. He was among the team members who produced the world's first cloned calf of Murrah buffalo with the hand-guided technology in 2009.

UHSR to hold CET on September 4

Rohtak: As per directions from the Director of Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana, Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences and Research (UHSR) will hold the common entrance test (CET) from 10 am to 1 pm on September 4, 2022. The test was earlier scheduled to be held on July 31, 2022. The university's controller of examinations, Dr Rakesh Dhankhar, has asked the applicants to download their fresh admit cards from the official website (https://uhsrcetadmissions.in) as the old admit cards would not be valid for the test.