Workshop on research ethics

Kaithal: The Department of Economics and Research Committee of the RKSD College organised a multidisciplinary national workshop on ‘Understanding Research Ethics, Plagiarism and Research Metrics’ on Saturday. The Workshop was inaugurated by college principal Sanjay Goyal. Coordinator of the workshop Rajbir Parashar shared his views on the theme of the workshop and highlighted its objectives. AK Verma, director, Centre for the Study of Society and Politics, Kanpur; Manoj Kumar Joshi, chairperson, Department of Library and Information Science, Kurukshetra University; and Shankar Reddy Kolle, deputy librarian, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Central University) Amarkantak, Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, were the resource persons.

Students shine in literacy contest

Kurukshetra: Five students of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, participated in a district-level legal literacy competition at Government College, Palwal, in Kurukshetra. Students from eight college participated in the competition. Students of Indira Gandhi National College bagged positions in various competitions. Shubham, a BA third-year student, bagged the second position in the speech competition, while Gursimran Kaur, a BCom second-year student, achieved the second position in the painting contest. Priyanka, a BA second-year student, stood second in the essay writing competition, while Beata, a BSc first-year student, got the second position in the slogan writing competition, and Renu, a BSc first-year student, secured the third place in the poetry recitation contest. College principal Kushal Pal congratulated the students and said participation in such competitions not only instils confidence in students, but also helps all-round development of their personality.

Rapid revision course for PG students

Yamunanagar: A rapid revision course, ‘Sameeksha’, was held at JN Kapoor DAV Dental College here. The course was organised for postgraduate students of periodontology. College principal Inder Kumar Pandit said more than 100 students from various dental colleges of north India and even from Nepal and Jamnagar participated in the course. He said 18 experts from different parts of India gave lectures for three days. He added that students learned new things after attending the lectures. Besides the college principal, Nymphea Pandit, head of the periodontology department, Asst prof Deepika Bali and Shalini Gugnani from periodontology department were the main organisers under the aegis of the Indian Society of Periodontology.

Faculty apprised of filing tax return

Karnal: The Department of Commerce of Dyal Singh College, Karnal, organised a workshop on filing income tax return. The workshop was held under the aegis of IQAC and CA Yogesh Kansal, vice chairman, NIRC of ICAI, Karnal branch, led the workshop. Chairman CA Abhishek Gupta, former chairman CA Ashish Mittal, secretary CA Sahil Goel and treasurer CA Abhishek Garg from NIRC of ICAI, Karnal branch, were also present in the workshop. It was aimed at enhancing the understanding of income tax filing procedures and recent updates relevant to the current assessment year. The head of the commerce department, Mukta Jain, and incharge of IQAC Sushil Goel welcomed the speaker. The workshop was organised for all faculty members. Kansal covered essential topics such as the latest amendments to tax laws, importance of filing tax on time, and practical tips for efficient tax planning. Special emphasis was given to understand the concept of old and new regime in tax filing.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal