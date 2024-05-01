 Workshop on research ethics : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Campus Notes

Workshop on research ethics

Workshop on research ethics


Kaithal: The Department of Economics and Research Committee of the RKSD College organised a multidisciplinary national workshop on ‘Understanding Research Ethics, Plagiarism and Research Metrics’ on Saturday. The Workshop was inaugurated by college principal Sanjay Goyal. Coordinator of the workshop Rajbir Parashar shared his views on the theme of the workshop and highlighted its objectives. AK Verma, director, Centre for the Study of Society and Politics, Kanpur; Manoj Kumar Joshi, chairperson, Department of Library and Information Science, Kurukshetra University; and Shankar Reddy Kolle, deputy librarian, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Central University) Amarkantak, Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, were the resource persons.

Students shine in literacy contest

Kurukshetra: Five students of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, participated in a district-level legal literacy competition at Government College, Palwal, in Kurukshetra. Students from eight college participated in the competition. Students of Indira Gandhi National College bagged positions in various competitions. Shubham, a BA third-year student, bagged the second position in the speech competition, while Gursimran Kaur, a BCom second-year student, achieved the second position in the painting contest. Priyanka, a BA second-year student, stood second in the essay writing competition, while Beata, a BSc first-year student, got the second position in the slogan writing competition, and Renu, a BSc first-year student, secured the third place in the poetry recitation contest. College principal Kushal Pal congratulated the students and said participation in such competitions not only instils confidence in students, but also helps all-round development of their personality.

Rapid revision course for PG students

Yamunanagar: A rapid revision course, ‘Sameeksha’, was held at JN Kapoor DAV Dental College here. The course was organised for postgraduate students of periodontology. College principal Inder Kumar Pandit said more than 100 students from various dental colleges of north India and even from Nepal and Jamnagar participated in the course. He said 18 experts from different parts of India gave lectures for three days. He added that students learned new things after attending the lectures. Besides the college principal, Nymphea Pandit, head of the periodontology department, Asst prof Deepika Bali and Shalini Gugnani from periodontology department were the main organisers under the aegis of the Indian Society of Periodontology.

Faculty apprised of filing tax return

Karnal: The Department of Commerce of Dyal Singh College, Karnal, organised a workshop on filing income tax return. The workshop was held under the aegis of IQAC and CA Yogesh Kansal, vice chairman, NIRC of ICAI, Karnal branch, led the workshop. Chairman CA Abhishek Gupta, former chairman CA Ashish Mittal, secretary CA Sahil Goel and treasurer CA Abhishek Garg from NIRC of ICAI, Karnal branch, were also present in the workshop. It was aimed at enhancing the understanding of income tax filing procedures and recent updates relevant to the current assessment year. The head of the commerce department, Mukta Jain, and incharge of IQAC Sushil Goel welcomed the speaker. The workshop was organised for all faculty members. Kansal covered essential topics such as the latest amendments to tax laws, importance of filing tax on time, and practical tips for efficient tax planning. Special emphasis was given to understand the concept of old and new regime in tax filing.  

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

4
India

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

5
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

6
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

9
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

10
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Top News

SC asks ED to explain timing of Kejri’s arrest

Supreme Court asks ED to explain timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

JD(S) suspends Prajwal over sexual abuse row

JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row

BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...

Congress fields Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Kangra, Raizada Hamirpur

Congress fields Raj Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Sharma Kangra, Satpal Raizada Hamirpur


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal’s campaign begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s international airport

PSEB Class VIII results: Gurleen Kaur bags second rank in Punjab

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon reaches out to Muslims, says BJP for inclusive development

Manish Tewari promises to make Chandigarh more greener, cleaner

Kirron Kher did not fulfill her promises: AAP

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

BJP: Congress a ‘sinking ship’

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

People fed up with traditional parties: Ashok Parashar Pappi

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement

Lok Sabha poll: Farmers decide to vote against BJP candidates