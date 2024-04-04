Workshop on road safety for delivery agents

Gurugram, April 3
As part of its initiative ‘Delivering Safely’, Swiggy partnered with the Gurugram Traffic Police to conduct a road safety and traffic awareness workshop for delivery partners in Gurugram.
Gurugram DCP Traffic Virendra Vij lead the session to educate and empower over 100 delivery partners in the NCR regarding road safety and accident prevention practices.
Participants received training on crucial aspects of traffic rules, helmet usage, case studies, consequences of reckless driving and parking etiquette. Later, helmets were distributed and a roadshow was organised.
