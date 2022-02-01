Kurukshetra: Department of Commerce, Kurukshetra University, organised an online orientation programme-cum-workshop on time management and life skills. The chief guest for the day was Prof Neelam Dhanda. Keynote speaker Nidhi Saini conducted an interactive workshop, during which she gave tips which students can implement in their daily life. Prof Tejinder Sharma, chairman of the department, welcomed the guests.

Webinar on chemistry, biology

Karnal: The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), in collaboration with the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), organised a webinar on “The relationship between Chemistry and Biology”. The webinar was attended by students and faculty of various schools. Dr Yudhishtir Singh Rajput, a biochemist and ex-emeritus scientist with the NDRI, was the speaker for the day. He talked about the role of chemistry to understand biology and explained the role of various proteins in chemical reactions and their uses in providing immunity to the organism. Dr ML Madan, convener, NAAS, Karnal chapter, said the main purpose of such lectures was to bring awareness among students about agricultural sciences and make them aware about the opportunities available in these allied subjects.

Principal nominated to advisory board

Karnal: The principal of Government College, Bastara, Dr Piush Kumar, has been nominated member of the advisory board of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation, Mumbai. Dr Kumar said Pandit Jasraj originally belonged to Peeli Mandori village in Fatehabad district of Haryana and had a deep connection with Karnal. The Haryana Lalit Kala Sansthan, an organisation run by Dr Kumar, has been providing “Pandit Jasraj Samman” of Rs 2 lakh every year to honour the talented people of the state in the field of art.

Science carnival organised

Kurukshetra: In continuation of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, the WIS forum of Kurukshetra University organised the second event of Science Carnival 2022. The day opened with an expert lecture on space sciences and technology by Prof Sandeep Sahijpal from Punjab University, Chandigarh. He also apprised the participants about various career options in space sciences. Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva spoke on the significance of online activities.

Army School principal honoured

Ambala: Dr Paramjit Singh, principal, Army Public School, was honoured by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the Republic Day celebrations for his contribution to the field of education. Dr Paramjit Singh has been awarded by many other educational organisations of repute at the national and international level for his exemplary contribution in the field of education and service towards community. He is an active member of the educational fraternity and is a member of many educational forums and committees.