World Autism Day observed at JCD

Sirsa, April 2
Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth (JCD) organised speech and poster-making competitions at the JCD College of Education on World Autism Day to educate students about autism, promote their art and expression, and increase autism awareness in society. JCD General Director Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa was the chief guest and Dr Jayprakash presided over the event as the principal. Madan Lal, Anuradha, and Rajpawan were the event coordinators.
Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa underscored the World Health Organisation’s statistic which states that one in every 160 children is diagnosed with ASD or Autism spectrum disorder. Celebrating World Autism Day aims to foster support, equality, and empathy, thereby advancing equality and awareness. Dhindsa stressed the significance of respecting and supporting individuals with ASD.
Dr Jayprakash emphasised that autism was a lifelong neurodevelopmental disorder, appearing in childhood and affecting individuals irrespective of gender. It encompasses restricted interests, repetitive behaviours, and communication difficulties. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) impacts individuals uniquely, with some facing speech challenges. World Autism Awareness Day highlights the necessity of enhancing the lives of those diagnosed with autism and providing support to them.
