World Physiotherapy Day observed

Rohtak: Department of Sports Medicine and Sports Injury Centre, PGIMS, observed World Physiotherapy Day. A poster exhibition was organised where posters related to prevention and management of common sports injuries were displayed. Dr Ishwar Singh, medical superintendent, was the chief guest on the occasion. Ashwani Kumar, chief executive officer, National Boxing Academy, was the guest of honour. Other dignitaries included SAI boxing coaches Anil Malik, Amrit Pal and Nitin, SAI sports physiotherapist Kriti. Dr Rajesh Rohilla said the department provided comprehensive services to the sports persons, including physiotherapy, non-operative treatment and operative treatment.

Expert lecture on climate change

Kurukshetra: Professor Chetan Singh Solanki, Department of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT-Bombay, highlighted the causes behind and solutions to climate change during an expert lecture on “Climate change and Energy Swaraj” at NIT Kurukshetra. He demonstrated the utilisation of solar energy in his solar bus and motivated students to conserve sources of energy. Prof BVN Ramana Reddy, Director, NIT, Prof Ratna Dahiya, coordinator, School of Renewable Energy and Efficiency, along with the students of NIT were also present at the event.

Varsity launches ‘The Edict Project’

Sonepat: Ashoka University launched "The Edict Project" in collaboration with a Carnatic musician and author TM Krishna. Prof Nayanjot Lahiri and Krishna talked about the relevance of the teachings contained in Ashoka's public writings and decrees. Krishna also sang verses from Ashoka's edicts. Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Chancellor and eminent historian, said, "It is a great privilege for the university to have Lahiri and Krishna collaborate on this project that carries the philosopher-emperor vision of a humane society into the realm of art." Krishna said, "Ashoka University draws from the Ashokan ethos of being able to learn, unlearn and transform.”