World Radio Day: Radio relevant in Internet age, says Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 13

The Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Prof Ajmer Singh Malik, has said, “Even in the age of mobile and internet, radio is still alive and continuously contributing to society.”

While speaking as the chief guest at the Radio Utsav 2022, organised by the Community Radio Station of the university, Prof Malik said, “Radio is becoming popular in podcasts and other digital formats in sync with the information technology these days.” “Radio is an important tool of mass communication and has a special contribution in the development of the nation. India is a country with a rural population. Radio is a popular mass medium for the people living in remote villages,” Prof Malik added.

The development journey of radio and its role in growth of the nation were discussed on the programme, organised on the eve of the World Radio Day. Convener of Radio Utsav 2022 and Director, Community Radio Station, Dr Amit Sangwan, said, “Information is the basis of social change and radio has been playing a crucial role in the process.”The programme of the radio station was also registered on the official UNESCO website. —