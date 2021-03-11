World skill centre to come up in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

A world skill centre to provide training in vocational education and skill development to the youth of the state will be set up at Gurugram. In this Centre, training will be imparted to 680 candidates in six main sectors.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said in the first phase, a target to train candidates in various sectors, including tourism and hospitality, retail, it and ites, accounts, banking and finance, logistic, and beauty and wellness has been set.

He further said the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM) had signed an agreement with Magic Billion (Unit TGM Services Pvt. Ltd.), a registered India International Skill Centre (IISC) as a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner for the international apprenticeship and for employment opportunities in Germany for the youth of the state.