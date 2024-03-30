World TB Day observed at BPS college

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 29

The World Tuberculosis (TB) Day was observed at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, on Thursday. A multidisciplinary quiz was organised to enhance knowledge of the postgraduate students, young doctors and faculty. Teams of six departments (general surgery, orthopaedics, ENT, general medicine, paediatrics and respiratory medicine) participated in the event.

Director Dr JC Dureja facilitated the winning teams — Department of Respiratory Medicine followed by Department of Paediatrics — and motivated all doctors to remain up to date with new discoveries and technolologies in the field to eradicate TB from the country.

Dr Anand Agrawal, Head, respiratory medicine and nodal officer NTEP, said that 27 per cent of global tubercular cases were found in India, out of them 15 per cent were extra pulmonary and difficult to diagnose with conventional methods due to their paucibacillary nature, but with the advancement of diagnostic methods the detection rate had increased exponentially.

