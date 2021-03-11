World Veterinary Day observed

Karnal: The Karnal Regional Chapter of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, in association with ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, observed World Veterinary Day. A webinar on “Strengthening veterinary resilience” was organised, for which Dr ML Madan, Padam Shri Awardee; Dr. Bhupendra Nath Tripathi, Deputy Director General, (Animal Science), ICAR, New Delhi; and Dr Gurbachan Singh, former chairman, ASRB, among others discussed the role of the veterinarians and researchers working in the area of animal sciences.

NSS volunteers clean village

Karnal: The NSS volunteers of the Dyal Singh College celebrated Labour Day during the ongoing NSS special camp at Dabri village and conducted a cleaning drive there. Villagers were told about the benefits of cleanliness. A session on career counselling was also conducted by the founder president of the alumni association of the college, Pankaj Aneja. Principal Dr Aashima Gakhar addressed the volunteers and appreciated their efforts during the drive.

Lecture on research methodology

Kurukshetra: The commerce society of Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya organised an extension lecture on research methodology. Dr Tejinder Sharma, chairperson of the Department of Commerce, Kurukshetra University, explained different stages of the research process. A total of 142 MCom and BCom final year students attended the lecture.

Dental college principal awarded

Yamunanagar: Dr IK Pandit, Principal, JN Kapoor DAV Centenary Dental College, Yamunanagar, has been conferred upon the ‘Most influential professional in India for dental education’ award in recognition for his contribution to dental teaching, research and patient management. The award was presented by WRB Corp.

Labour Day celebrated

Ambala: To celebrate the work of the labour force, Labour Day was celebrated at MM International School. A special assembly was organised to commemorate the hard work put in by the labour staff every day. A memento was also presented to all workers in the school. The principal also highlighted the role of labour community.