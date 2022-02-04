World Wetlands Day celebrated at Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: The DIAS SDG Lab of Guru Nanak Khalsa College observed World Wetlands Day. Principal Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang laid emphasis on how wetlands were a critical ecosystem, but contributed a lot to the life system all over the globe. Dr Neetu Rani, Assistant Professor from GGSIP University, New Delhi, and Dr Ekta Madan from Marshall Island were the resource persons for the day.

Online workshop on digital media

Rohtak: The Department of Journalism & Mass Communication of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) organised an online lecture-series cum workshop on capacity building and curriculum of digital media. Vic-Chancellor Prof Rajbir said acquiring digital skills was the need of the hour. The Vice Chancellor of Makhan Lal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal, Prof KG Suresh, was the resource person for the day. He said digital media is the future media, and media students must gear up for this future scenario and look beyond the conventional to become media entrepreneurs. The head of the department at MDU, Prof Harish Kumar, delivered the welcome address and said the lecture series was organised to facilitate capacity building of students.

Interactive session on health

Rewari: Indira Gandhi University (IGU) organised an online interactive session “Are you healthy, food for thought” to create awareness among people about mental health and stress-free life. Dr Ritu Chauhan, senior consultant, gave the keynote address. She explained in detail various topics such as continuity, self-health, good relationships, goals, emotional health etc. Vice Chancellor Prof SK Gakhar said stress was the root cause of many diseases.

#ecosystem #wetlands