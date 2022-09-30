World's largest jungle safari park to come up in Aravalli range

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Haryana is all set to develop the world’s largest jungle safari park on an area of 10,000 acres in the Aravallis mountain range of Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Project will give boost to tourism The jungle safari project is a joint venture of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the state govt. The project will boost tourism and provide employment to locals. — Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

Currently, the largest curated safari park outside Africa is in Sharjah, UAE, which was opened in February 2022 on an area of about 2,000 acres.

The proposed Aravalli Park will be five times the size of the one in Sharjah and will include a large herpetarium, aviary park, four zones for big cats, an area for herbivores, an area for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, tourism zones, botanical gardens, biomes, equatorial, tropical and coastal desert, among other zones.

Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadava and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with a delegation, has visited Sharjah Safari.

The Chief Minister said after the execution of the jungle safari project, tourism in the state would get a big boost and provide ample employment opportunities to locals.

“The jungle safari project of Haryana will be a joint project of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Centre and the Haryana Government. Under the scheme, the Centre will provide funds to Haryana for this project,” said Khattar.

Notably, the Aravallis mountain range is a cultural heritage, where many species of birds, wild animals and butterflies among other species are found. As per a survey conducted a few years ago, 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic animals and reptiles and 57 species of butterflies exist in the mountain range.