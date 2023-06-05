 Wrestlers' mahapanchayat in 3-4 days: Bajrang Punia : The Tribune India

Wrestlers' mahapanchayat in 3-4 days: Bajrang Punia

Players to take 'big decision' | J&K ex-Guv Malik shares stage

Wrestlers' mahapanchayat in 3-4 days: Bajrang Punia

The mahapanchayat organised by the BKU (Charuni) in progress at Mundlana village of Gohana on Sunday. Photo: Ramesh Kumar



Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 4

Wrestler Bajrang Punia today said the players had decided to hold a mahapanchayat in which a “big decision” would be taken and its date and place would be announced within three-four days.

Punia was addressing the gathering at the mahapanchayat at Mundlana village of Gohana in the district, organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Charuni) to express its solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

Call for unity

There will be no victory without unity. To win the fight to get justice, everyone’s support will be solicited for the decision that will be taken at the mahapanchayat. —Bajrang Poonia, Olympics Medallist Wrestler

The Sunday’s mahapanchayat was the third such event in the past four days in support of the protesting wrestlers, as a mahapanchayat was held at Soram in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on June 1. After this, another khap mahapanchayat was held in Kurukshetra on June 3, following which BKU leader Rakesh Tikait gave an ultimatum to the government for the arrest of the WFI chief, accused of sexually harassing some women wrestlers.

Seeking the support of all organisations, Punia emphasised on the unity of all organisations and said there would be no victory without unity.

The players had decided to hold a mahapanchayat and all would be called in that panchayat. The sportsmen would bring all organisations supporting them on a single platform, he said.

“To win the fight to get justice, everyone’s support would be solicited for the decision that would be taken at the mahapanchayat,” said the wrestler. After this, the mahapanchayat decided to give full support to the players.

Gurnam Charuni, BKU national president, presided over the mahapanchayat and former Governor Satyapal Malik was the chief guest. Rajya Sabha member and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, along with his 12 MLAs, and Bhim Army chief Chander Shekhar Ravan was also present at the mahapanchayat.

However, women wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat did not reach the mahapanchayat.

Charuni said they had come to the mahapanchayat “to take some hard decision that no BJP leader would be allowed to enter villages”. But, they didn’t take any decision here due to Bajrang Punia’s appeal. “Whatever decision the players take, we will accept and support it,” Charuni said.

Former Governor Satyapal Malik said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon apologise to the wrestler daughters as they had apologised to the farmers. The daughters of the country would win soon, he said.

Expressing solidarity with the protesting wrestlers, Nihang Baba Aman Singh from Punjab said they would come with horses, Nihang army and weapons in support of the players.

