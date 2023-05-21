Wrestlers’ protest: Sarv Khap panchayat to hold women panchayat at new Parliament building on May 28

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 21

A Women mahapanchayat would be organised at newly constructed building of Parliament in Delhi on May 28 in support of the protesting wrestlers. This was announced by the Sarv Khap Panchayat held in Meham town here today.

The panchayat claimed that women from across the nation will reach New Delhi on that day to show their strength for mounting pressure on the center for accepting the wrestlers demand.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the New Parliament Building on May 28.

The panchayat also demanded immediate arrest of former Wrestling Federation India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh besides his narco test.

The panchayat also announced to attend in a large number the candle march to be taken out by the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on May 23 evening.

#Rohtak