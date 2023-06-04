 Wrestlers will announce mahapanchayat soon, says Bajrang Punia, as he calls for unity : The Tribune India

Wrestlers will announce mahapanchayat soon, says Bajrang Punia, as he calls for unity

Former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary share the stage during ‘Sarv Samaj Samarthan Panchayat’ in support of wrestlers

Wrestlers will announce mahapanchayat soon, says Bajrang Punia, as he calls for unity

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad Ravan, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary and others during a Sarva Samaj panchayat, in Mundlana village of Sonepat district, on Sunday, June 4, 2023. PTI



PTI

Chandigarh, June 4

Olympic medal-winning grappler Bajrang Punia on Sunday announced wrestlers will hold a mahapanchayat of their own soon, speaking at a gathering where former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary shared the stage.

Malik, who has of late been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, castigated the central government over its handling of the wrestlers’ demands, as he urged the people to throw out the government in the next Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a ‘Sarv Samaj Samarthan Panchayat’ in support of the wrestlers at Mundlana in Sonepat district, Punia requested speakers at the event not to announce any decision, saying grapplers will be calling a Mahapanchayat in another 3-4 days.

“We will hold one Mahapanchayat and will give a call for that. We will decide the venue. We want to bring everyone together for that Panchayat, we don’t want us to be divided,” he said.

He said their battle was not for any particular caste, but for honour and respect. “If we remain divided, we cannot win.”

Punia is among several Olympic and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers, others being Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Sangeeta Phogat, who have been protesting for the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Singh is accused of sexually harassing several female grapplers, including a minor.

Khap leaders at another ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Kurukshetra on Friday had demanded the arrest of the WFI chief and threatened to picket Jantar Mantar on June 9 if their demand was not met.

Earlier, farmers outfits had also held a ‘Khap Mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The Friday mahapanchayat was attended by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Speaking at the event, Malik recalled the wrestlers-police confrontation in Delhi and said “You have seen it all. My blood boils seeing this.”

Malik, who will be travelling in poll-bound Rajasthan, said BJP has no chance of winning from there and appealed to the people of the state to stand by the wrestlers.

The former J&K governor claimed that the central government will be forced to apologise in the wrestlers’ issue like it had to in the farm laws issue.

He said farmers will have to fight another battle to ensure legal guarantee on crop MSP issues, even though the three farm laws were repealed.

Speaking on the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Malik again attacked the Modi government reiterating his claim that the attack could be made possible only because the central government denied aircraft for the movement of security personnel.

“...They had asked for five planes, if these were given they would not have had to travel by road...they could have asked five planes from me, I was the governor, I would have given planes in 15 minutes, but they sought them from Home Ministry, which refused to give the planes,” he said.

“The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on the bodies of our soldiers,” he said.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said there is great anger among people against the government for denying justice to the wrestlers.

Jayant Chaudhary alleged that never before has such an atmosphere been witnessed where the government is standing in support of the accused in the wrestlers’ case.

On Punia’s appeal for another mahapanchayat at a later date, Haryana BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said “whatever our players decide, we will follow and this is what we had stated earlier too.”

#bajrang punia #satya pal malik

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Probe into Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews, cops’ role in helping Raj Jit, Inderjit delayed

2
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind 'criminal' act identified

4
Nation Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin father-son duo arrested for assaulting, exploiting teenage girls in Canada

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

7
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

8
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

9
Punjab

Bibi Jagir Kaur floats religious organisation

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against Punjabi singer Pooja

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

Odisha train accident: Railway board recommends CBI probe

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

Opposition parties seek Railway Minister Vaishnaw’s resignat...

Odisha revises train tragedy toll at 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

Odisha revises train tragedy toll to 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

187 bodies yet to be identified; number of injured put at 1,...

Watch: Under-construction bridge collapses in dramatic manner in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Watch: Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Moment when the bridge collapsed in Ganga river was caught o...

Manipur violence: Home ministry sets up 3-member ‘Commission of Inquiry’

Manipur violence: Home ministry sets up 3-member ‘Commission of Inquiry’

Former chief justice of Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba to hea...

Big screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94

Big screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94

In Bollywood, Sulochana largely played on-screen mother to l...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

Hoax bomb threat in Amritsar, 1 held

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy case: Inability to process rejection, rage led to murder

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Canada to accept PTE Academic for student visas

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years